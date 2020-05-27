Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Position Raised by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Portola Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grace Capital owned about 0.35% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,999,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,295,000 after buying an additional 2,750,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 542,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,651. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.73% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

