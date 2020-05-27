PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $196.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,844.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02285824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.02568291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00479615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00698951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00075841 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00507245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,941,609 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

