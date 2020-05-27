Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $112.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,260.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock worth $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

