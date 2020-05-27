Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $24.55 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bitfinex and HBUS. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $278,112.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.03829623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,676,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,560,416 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.