ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.23, approximately 101,482 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 94,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

