ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.72. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2,968,973 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $5,212,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

