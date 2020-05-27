ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.69. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 113,785 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

