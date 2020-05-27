ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.32

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.32. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,737,607 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

