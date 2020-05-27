Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 3,302,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,388,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,561,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,789,509 shares in the company, valued at $199,680,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

