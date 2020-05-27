Proxeus Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $524,326.21 and $70.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,156,384 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

