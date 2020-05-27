PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,274,795. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

