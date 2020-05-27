Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $88.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.16 million and the highest is $88.50 million. Qualys posted sales of $78.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $359.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $367.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.05 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $411.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 703,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,037. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $445,442.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

