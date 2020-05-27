Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

