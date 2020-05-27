QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $961,961.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.03829623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,542,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,185,192 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

