Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ra International Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ra International Group stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Ra International Group has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 55.70 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.22.

Ra International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

