Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $4,523.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018657 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,032,065 coins and its circulating supply is 4,011,146 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.