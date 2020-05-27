Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits Market Cap of $7,175.65

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,175.65 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.02046873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00183370 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

