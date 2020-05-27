Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up to $81.37

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.84, but opened at $81.37. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 2,695,915 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.72). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $82,297,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

