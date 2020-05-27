Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $20,654.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.02052505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00183770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

