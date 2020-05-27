Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $64.47, 15,932,547 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,235,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
