Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $64.47, 15,932,547 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,235,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

