RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. Insiders have purchased 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $381,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 233.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

