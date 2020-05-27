RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ROLL traded up $12.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 257,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,602. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 252,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

