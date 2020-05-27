REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitFlip. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $563,339.87 and $16.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02042454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

