Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.49, 2,850,943 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,295,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

