Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datang Intl Power Generation (DIPGY)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS: DIPGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – Datang Intl Power Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2020 – Datang Intl Power Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Datang Intl Power Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2020 – Datang Intl Power Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of DIPGY remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ltd has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas.

