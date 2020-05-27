Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

4/28/2020 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance is primarily attributed to consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion. Moreover, the company’s increased focus on digitalization also bodes well. Recently, the company collaborated with iFit to boost its digital offering. During fourth-quarter 2019, the company posted the 52nd straight quarter of positive same-store sales. However, high debt and worsening global economic conditions might dent revenues and profits. Also, the coronavirus outbreak in china pose concerns. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has temporarily closed majority of system-wide and corporate stores. The company has also suspended dividend. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 and 2021 have witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days. “

4/24/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/19/2020 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,853. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $30,763,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

