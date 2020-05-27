Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP):

5/22/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/15/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. "

5/6/2020 – Strongbridge Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 439,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,224. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

