Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND):

5/21/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

4/29/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $73.00 to $44.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $34.00.

4/9/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WYND traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,404. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $4,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.