RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,203.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $311,879.00 and approximately $2,203.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00480090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003591 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000381 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

