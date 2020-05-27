REPO One Day Volume Hits $13,497.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, REPO has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $13,497.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.02045349 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00180439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

