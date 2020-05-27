Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National CineMedia (NCMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI):

5/21/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2020 – National CineMedia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

5/15/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

5/6/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

5/4/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/9/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $8.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 2,339,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,623. The company has a market cap of $216.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

