Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.95. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 88,824 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

