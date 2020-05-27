RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.