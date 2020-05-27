Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,918,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,022,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 910,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 5,451,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

