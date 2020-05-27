RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 890,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,862,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

