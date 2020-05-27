RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.45. RTW Retailwinds shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 8,102,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $224.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 193,015 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

