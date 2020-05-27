RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.45. RTW Retailwinds shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 8,102,708 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00.
RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $224.02 million during the quarter.
About RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.