Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $97,447.40 and approximately $42,864.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.03867974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 161,962,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,451,999,070 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

