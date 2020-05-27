Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Up 6.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.49, approximately 3,542,252 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 1,094,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

