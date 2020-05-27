Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 7.8%

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.99, approximately 204,327 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 176,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $176.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,829 shares of company stock valued at $154,653. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

