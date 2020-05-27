Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,046 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises 6.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,253 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

SNY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

