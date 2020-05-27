Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

SC traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 161,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

