Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SVRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

