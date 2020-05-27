Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 7.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.26, 3,906,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,554,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

