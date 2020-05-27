Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.54, approximately 197,401 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 275,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.