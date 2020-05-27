SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $18.79, 3,225,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,172,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

