Semux Market Capitalization Tops $763,433.15 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $763,433.15 and approximately $47,530.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

