Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $4,316.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000403 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

