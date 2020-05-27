SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $316,882.54 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,829.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.71 or 0.02284344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02571552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00480090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00698735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00075722 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00506635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

