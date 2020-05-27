Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.51. 478,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $719.33 million and a P/E ratio of 97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.39.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

