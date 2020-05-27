Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SGM stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Sigma Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sigma Capital Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 760,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,620 ($113.39) per share, for a total transaction of £65,512,000 ($86,177,321.76).

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

